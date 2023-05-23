Lack of designated parking slots pester people in Downtown

Srinagar: Lack of parking slots in Downtown here is taking a toll on commuters, locals and traders there.

The inhabitants of Downtown areas including Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Aali Kadal, Bohri-Kadal, Zaina Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, and Gojwara, said that lack of parking slots is affecting their day-to-day life.

“It is impossible to get a parking spot in Downtown. The historic area is the identity and cultural hub of Srinagar. Ironically authorities are not doing enough to address the issues. With no parking space, commuters are forced to park vehicles on roadside hampering vehicular movement,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local from Nowhatta.