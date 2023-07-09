Lack of drainage system irks Nowshera residents

Srinagar: Residents of Mokhtipokhri area of Nowshera here have expressed resentment against lack of drainage system in the area.
They said in absence of a proper drainage system, waste water gets accumulated in a stream. “Sewage water and garbage has choked the stream. Now foul emanating from the stream is posing a risk to our health,” they said.
“The stream is next to a masjid and is causing immense problems to people. We are not able to move out due to the pungent smell,” said a local.
The locals said that the stream, which originates from a spring, used to be the main source of drinking water till few years ago. “But it is now on the verge of extinction.”
“When water is full of filth now, there is no question of using it. We have another such water body in the area which is facing the same fate. We are unable to invite guests to our homes as the whole area stinks due to the polluted stream. The issue won’t be solved unless a proper drainage system is constructed and the water body is cleaned properly,” said another local.
Locals said that over the past few years, authorities talked about multiple projects to clean the water body, “but on the ground, nothing has been done.”
The residents appealed to the SMC authorities to look into the issue.