Lack of drainage system irks Nowshera residents

Srinagar: Residents of Mokhtipokhri area of Nowshera here have expressed resentment against lack of drainage system in the area.

They said in absence of a proper drainage system, waste water gets accumulated in a stream. “Sewage water and garbage has choked the stream. Now foul emanating from the stream is posing a risk to our health,” they said.

“The stream is next to a masjid and is causing immense problems to people. We are not able to move out due to the pungent smell,” said a local.

The locals said that the stream, which originates from a spring, used to be the main source of drinking water till few years ago. “But it is now on the verge of extinction.”