Lack of evening transport facilities irk passengers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commuters from several parts of the summer capital have expressed resentment against lack of public transport facilities in the evening.

The passengers said that there is no public transport facility in urban areas after sunset and they face enormous difficulties. They claimed that the issue is made worse by the scarcity of cabs in the evenings.

The issue, according to the passengers, is more common on the routes that run through, Nishat, Hazratbal, Burzahama, Tailbal, Harwan, and nearby neighbourhoods, including uptown Srinagar.