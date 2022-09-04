Lack of parking in Downtown causes inconvenience to traders, commuters

Srinagar: Lack of parking in Downtown is taking heavy toll on traders and commuters in the Old City.

Traders said in absence of parking, they have been suffering huge losses. “It is ironical that there is not a single designated parking slot in Downtown.

We have been urging authorities to look into the matter but no action has been taken yet,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shehr-e-Khaas Traders and Manufactures Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah.