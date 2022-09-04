Lack of parking in Downtown causes inconvenience to traders, commuters

Srinagar: Lack of parking in Downtown is taking heavy toll on traders and commuters in the Old City.
Traders said in absence of parking, they have been suffering huge losses. “It is ironical that there is not a single designated parking slot in Downtown.
We have been urging authorities to look into the matter but no action has been taken yet,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shehr-e-Khaas Traders and Manufactures Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah.
Shah said in absence of parking facilities, people and traders are forced to park vehicles on roads at Zaina Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Aali Kadal and Bohri Kadal.
“We will extend all support to the authorities to identify spots for parking. Downtown has huge footfall of customers from across Kashmir. It is important to construct parking at many spots in Downtown,” Shah added.
The traders also demanded augmentation of sumo and passenger bus service to Downtown. “We urge authorities to look into the matter,” Shah said.