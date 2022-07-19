Lack of public transport in evenings takes toll on passengers

Srinagar: Unavailability of public transport in evenings is causing immense problems to passengers in the summer capital.

Aggrieved passengers said that they are left stranded in the city centre area due to unavailability of public transport in the evenings.

The passengers said that in the evenings there are no cabs or buses available for passengers. They said that the problem is most prevalent on the routes of Hazratbal outskirts and Harwan areas.

“This issue has been taking a toll on office goers, students, and especially on women and elderly passengers. The cab service yards that operate at Exchange road Lal Chowk and Maisuma are mostly deserted in the evening. In addition to that, the major cab service of Harwan route is also unavailable after sunset. We have taken up the issue with cab operators several times, but to no avail,” said Sameer Bhat, a resident of Harwan.