Lack of streetlights on Gangbugh-Hyderpora road irks residents

BY ATEEB BASHIR
Srinagar: Residents of Gangbugh and its adjoining areas have demanded installation of streetlights from Gangbugh Byepass near Tengpora Bridge to Jamia Masjid Markaz Hyderpora.
Locals said due to darkness on the main roads and bylanes after sunset, they face problems venturing out.
A local Shabir Ahmad said the entire area was left unattended in the Phase-I of the street-light project which was taken up in 2020.
Nazir Ahmad, another resident, stated that they have been trying to raise their concerns with the relevant department for the past three years, yet their grievances haven't been addressed.
A senior citizen of the locality appealed to the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation for redressal of the demand.