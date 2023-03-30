Lack of streetlights on Gangbugh-Hyderpora road irks residents

A local Shabir Ahmad said the entire area was left unattended in the Phase-I of the street-light project which was taken up in 2020.

Nazir Ahmad, another resident, stated that they have been trying to raise their concerns with the relevant department for the past three years, yet their grievances haven't been addressed.

A senior citizen of the locality appealed to the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation for redressal of the demand.