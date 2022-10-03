Lal Bazar inhabitants decry lack of cab service

Srinagar: Despite passing of many years, the residents of Lal Bazar are awaiting cab service in the area.

The residents said that although being in the heart of Srinagar, they are without cab service.

The locals in the area said that they have been reaching out to the administration for years to start the service from Dargah to Lal Chowk via Lal Bazar, but their demands are falling on deaf ears.

They said the students, office goers at Lal Bazar, Budshah-mohalla, Hawal and dozens of colonies along the route are suffering due to the issue.