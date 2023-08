Srinagar: Residents of Lal Bazar locality here have expressed resentment against dilapidated road from Bhagati Shoor to Bota Shah mohalla.

Residents decried inordinate delay in repairs of the vital road stretch. They said the road is dotted with potholes creating an uneven surface “This poses risk of accidents. While other areas have been macadamised, our area has been left out. We make a fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.