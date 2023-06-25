Lal Chowk beautification to miss deadline

Srinagar: The progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project has been relatively slow, with only 66 projects completed so far and work ongoing on 77 more projects.

The deadline for the beautification of Lal Chowk will be missed, and the project is now expected to be completed by July 15.

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, announced on Friday that the works in Lal Chowk would be finished in July, exceeding the initial deadline of June 30.

He expressed confidence that a transformed Lal Chowk would be visible by July 15.