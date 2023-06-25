Lal Chowk beautification to miss deadline

Srinagar: The progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project has been relatively slow, with only 66 projects completed so far and work ongoing on 77 more projects.
The deadline for the beautification of Lal Chowk will be missed, and the project is now expected to be completed by July 15.
The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, announced on Friday that the works in Lal Chowk would be finished in July, exceeding the initial deadline of June 30.
He expressed confidence that a transformed Lal Chowk would be visible by July 15.
To assess the physical progress of various beautification and redevelopment projects, the Divisional Commissioner conducted a late-night city tour accompanied by the Commissioner of SMC & CEO Smart City Srinagar, as well as officers from other relevant departments such as R&B, I&FC, PHE, and KPDCL.
According to reports, renovation work on Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk is facing delays, and the footpaths from Regal Chowk to Ghanta Ghar remain incomplete. The pending works along the Jhelum riverfront have also experienced a slowdown.
Anuj Malhotra, General Manager of Planning at Smart City Limited told Greater Kashmir that pending work in Lal Chowk area would be finished by July 15.
However, he clarified that separate deadlines have been set for other projects such as Jahangir Chowk, Batamaloo market, and Downtown area.
Malhotra further said that the first fleet of 25 "Smart Buses," equipped with features like real-time tracking, on-board Wi-Fi, and other services, would arrive in Srinagar by July this year, aiming to enhance the city's transportation system.
Among the completed works so far are the beautification along Jhelum Bund, revetments and embankments along river banks, improvement of ghats along Jhelum, illumination of bridges, conservation of Khanqahi Moula, installation of EV charging stations, and establishment of Smart Health centers, among others.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo, told Greater Kashmir that after completing the work in Lal Chowk next month. “The focus would shift to other projects such as the Batamaloo market, Jahangir Chowk, Phase 2 of the Nishat cycling track, and the Dalgate-Gojwara stretch, scheduled to be completed between November and December this year,” he said.