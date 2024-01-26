Lal Chowk hosts Republic Day celebration telecast

Srinagar, Jan 26: The live telecast of the main function of the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi, attracted a large number of locals and tourists to Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk.

The move to broadcast the momentous event on the big screen near Clock Tower was met with overwhelming positivity. The display of the country’s rich cultural heritage showcased the essence of Republic Day celebrations, drawing a massive crowd that welcomed this initiative by the government.

The atmosphere at Lal Chowk was charged with patriotic fervour as the audience revelled in the live telecast, symbolising a collective sense of pride and unity. The decision to project the celebrations on a large screen resonated deeply with the general public, serving as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and diversity.

The vibrant crowd’s positive response was evident, as they wholeheartedly welcomed the government’s commitment. Lal Chowk’s selection as the venue for this grand spectacle underscored the government’s dedication to inclusivity, further affirming the “nation’s collective spirit and celebrating its diverse cultural mosaic.”

Residents echoed their sentiments saying in the radiant glow of Lal Chowk, where history and unity converge, witnessing the live Republic Day telecast was an unforgettable moment.

The live telecast from Lal Chowk during the Republic Day celebrations in 2024, they said “not only showcased the nation’s grandeur but also triggered a wave of positive sentiments among the people.”