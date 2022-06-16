Lal Chowk traders for upgrading basic facilities

Srinagar: A delegation of Traders Association from Central Lal Chowk called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today in his office Chamber.
The delegation headed by Feroz Ahmad raised several issues before the DC including allowing transitory parking space for the customers visiting their business establishments for shopping. They also highlighted other developmental issues like upgrading pathway for pedestrians.
The DC gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that all their concerns will be looked into and redressed on priority. The DC also assured them that he will conduct the visit to the area to have on the spot assessment of the issues and demands.
On the occasion, the DC said that all measures will be taken to address the genuine concerns of the traders keeping in view the Public priorities like regular market opening, sanitation, etc.