‘Langar, Sangat and Kirtan are great levellers, unify society’

Srinagar:- The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday paid visit to Gurudwara Chhati Padshahi in Rainawari area of the District to extended warm greetings to the members of Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purab marking 357th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

On the occasion, the DC accompanied by senior functionaries of Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee took round of the Gurudwara and paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Gurudwara authorities expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and conveyed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.

Addressing the devotees, the DC highlighted the immense contributions of Sri Guru Gobind ji and the sacrifices of the Sikh community in defending the honour of the country. He said the tenth Guru was a great warrior, a spiritual guru and a prominent scholar who laid emphasis on social equality, universal brotherhood, altruism and social service.