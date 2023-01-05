‘Langar, Sangat and Kirtan are great levellers, unify society’

Srinagar:- The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday paid visit to Gurudwara Chhati Padshahi in Rainawari area of the District to extended warm greetings to the members of Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purab marking 357th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
On the occasion, the DC accompanied by senior functionaries of Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee took round of the Gurudwara and paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib.
The Gurudwara authorities expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and conveyed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.
Addressing the devotees, the DC highlighted the immense contributions of Sri Guru Gobind ji and the sacrifices of the Sikh community in defending the honour of the country. He said the tenth Guru was a great warrior, a spiritual guru and a prominent scholar who laid emphasis on social equality, universal brotherhood, altruism and social service.
While extending warm greetings on the auspicious occasion, the DC expressed hope that this event would contribute towards strengthening brotherhood, unity, harmony and would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity.
He further said teachings of Sikh Gurus, promote social institutions such as the langar, sangat and kirtan as great levellers and unifying agencies.
He further said that the Guru dreamt of a society outside of the prevailing rituals and ethics, based on social equality and built on the ‘recognition of light of the divine in all beings in equal measure’. He mentioned that Guru Gobind Singh Ji was an accomplished poet and a philosopher and his works posses a sublime poetic beauty; which were later compiled into the ‘Dasm Granth’, he added.
During the visit, the DC also inspected various compartments of the Gurudwara including Langer and took stock of the facilities being extended to the devotees.