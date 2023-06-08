Laying of underground HT power cables raises safety concern

Srinagar: Laying of high tension (HT) underground power cables in city centre areas under Smart City Project has raised concerns among people regarding potential risks, particularly in case of short circuit or waterlogging.

As cities worldwide adopt similar mechanisms, questions have emerged about expertise and safety measures employed during the installation process in Srinagar.

Presently, Poloview Srinagar is the only wire-free market and as per the officials rest of the Lal Chowk too will have similar system.

But as per the reports, in many areas in Srinagar, this underground wiring has been laid haphazardly, particularly near city center Lal Chowk, posing risks.