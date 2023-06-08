Laying of underground HT power cables raises safety concern

Srinagar: Laying of high tension (HT) underground power cables in city centre areas under Smart City Project has raised concerns among people regarding potential risks, particularly in case of short circuit or waterlogging.
As cities worldwide adopt similar mechanisms, questions have emerged about expertise and safety measures employed during the installation process in Srinagar.
Presently, Poloview Srinagar is the only wire-free market and as per the officials rest of the Lal Chowk too will have similar system.
But as per the reports, in many areas in Srinagar, this underground wiring has been laid haphazardly, particularly near city center Lal Chowk, posing risks.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL), Iftikhar Kakroo while talking to Greater Kashmir said that the underground wiring follows established global mechanisms and is implemented under the supervision of experts.
"This underground wiring mechanism has been successfully implemented worldwide, and Srinagar has followed the same procedure under Smart City Project," he said.
Regarding the potential threats posed by waterlogging or short circuits, Karoo said that the underground cables in Srinagar are joint-free and insulated.
He emphasised that these safety measures eliminate the possibility of current leakage, rendering the system perfectly safe.
"The underground wiring is considerably safer than traditional overhead systems, which are more susceptible to external factors and damage,” Kakroo said.
He, however, said, if there is a joint, there is a possibility of leakage of current. "But we have tried to minimise use of joints, so it is perfectly safe," Kakroo said.
Kakroo said that these underground wires are tested, insulated and follow the ISC codes. He said underground power cables offer numerous advantages over above-ground wiring.
"In addition to reducing visual clutter and improving the overall aesthetics of city centers, underground cables provide enhanced protection against extreme weather conditions and vandalism. They also contribute to efficient urban planning, optimising space in densely populated areas," he said.
According to experts in the power department, these underground wires are significantly safer than their above-ground counterparts, even in situations involving waterlogging.
"These insulated wires possess the remarkable capacity to withstand voltages as high as 11 Kv and also reduce the likelihood of short circuits," they said.