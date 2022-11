Srinagar: Residents of Nund Reshi Colony -A, Bemina have decried failure of PHE authorities to repair a damaged and leaking water supply pipeline near new park in the locality.

A delegation from the area said the potable water pipeline is laid overground on the road.

“The pipe gets damaged frequently due to Traffic movement. We appeal to Chief Engineer PHE to direct the concerned officials to fix the pipeline at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to residents,” they added.