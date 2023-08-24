Lecture on ‘Innovation Leads to Development’ organised at SP College

Srinagar: Lecture on Word Entrepreneurship Day on the theme “Innovation Leads to Development” was today organised by the CIED of the S.P College in collaboration with IQAC in its initiative of conducting a Lecture series for the student participants of the College.

Lecture was delivered by Dr. Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Assistant Professor in Zhejiang University, China.

Speaker of the day emphasised on the point, started with the early historic factors leading to the perception of the innovation as a major factor deciding the development of any Country. He discussed some examples back in date that support the belief. He exemplified some innovators from Kashmir itself and highlighted the fact that “Anyone can be an innovator”. He also threw light on the challenges faced by the innovators” followed by the motivation for innovation.