LG felicitates recipients of 2nd International Film Festival of Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented the 2nd International Film Festival of Srinagar awards in various categories at Tagore Hall, today.
The second edition of TIFFS was dedicated to Dev Anand Sahib, an icon of Indian Cinema.
In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the award winners and commended the efforts of 'Vomedh Organization' for promoting theatre, culture, language and cinema in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Cinema connects people and brings them closer. Bollywood has made a special contribution to strengthen the diversity of our nation with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. It is a powerful medium to nourish social-cultural ethos and advance human values,” the Lt Governor said.
Indian film industry has greatly influenced society since independence and popularised our culture and tradition worldwide. It is also acting as an agent of social change and providing livelihood opportunities to a large section associated with the sector, he said.
At the award ceremony, the Lt Governor discussed the bond Jammu Kashmir shared with the world of cinema and highlighted the efforts of the administration to create a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT.
“We have taken several steps including a new film policy, operationalisation of Cinema Halls in various districts after three decades to revive the golden days of J&K's movie culture, he said.
He assured all the necessary support and assistance from the administration to the organizations like Vomedh in their endeavours to popularise the film festivals and other such activities in the UT of J&K
Remembering the significant contribution of Dev Anand to the film industry, the Lt Governor said the impeccable style and art of the celebrated actor and filmmaker gave a new meaning and respectability to the Bollywood.
In the second edition of The International Film Festival of Srinagar, 30 feature films, short films, documentaries from 17 countries were included for cinema-lovers. On the occasion, the renowned film-maker, Sh B Subhash was conferred with the prestigious KL Saigal Award.
Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Director, TIFFS, prominent artists and film personalities were present.