LG felicitates recipients of 2nd International Film Festival of Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented the 2nd International Film Festival of Srinagar awards in various categories at Tagore Hall, today.

The second edition of TIFFS was dedicated to Dev Anand Sahib, an icon of Indian Cinema.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the award winners and commended the efforts of 'Vomedh Organization' for promoting theatre, culture, language and cinema in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Cinema connects people and brings them closer. Bollywood has made a special contribution to strengthen the diversity of our nation with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. It is a powerful medium to nourish social-cultural ethos and advance human values,” the Lt Governor said.

Indian film industry has greatly influenced society since independence and popularised our culture and tradition worldwide. It is also acting as an agent of social change and providing livelihood opportunities to a large section associated with the sector, he said.