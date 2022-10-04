Locals thank authorities for speedy work on Batamaloo Community Hall

Srinagar: The locals of Shah Faisalabad Batamaloo have hailed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities and project executing agency for speedy work on the community hall project.

The locals said that after years of wait SMC took over the project and started work over a month ago. They said that they hoped that the project executing agency would keep up the pace and complete the project before the deadline.

The local welfare community head Molvi Habibullah said that after years of delay the work is going on in full swing. "We as a community are thankful to SMC and the project executing agency," he said.

Kaiser Ahmad from MAG Engineers and contractors said that there is a 9-month deadline to complete the project and they hoped that their company would finish it within four months.