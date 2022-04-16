Lt Gen D P Pandey hosts Iftar party

The senior Army General urged the youth to “shun the path of violence and help in building nation.” “I urge the parents to bring them and keep track of your wards.”

Wearing a khan dress, GOC hosted the iftar, where people in good numbers broke fast.

"As we all will pray with Imam sahib, there should be peace in Kashmir," he said. Besides the GOC, several officers participated in the party.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar besides several police officers, journalists and politicians were also present.