Lt Gen D P Pandey hosts Iftar party

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey on Saturday evening urged people to pray for long-lasting peace in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadhan.
“This is a month of blessing and I request the awam to pray for long-lasting peace in the valley,” Lt Gen Pandey told a gathering who had assembled for an Iftar party at 15 Corps headquarters hosted by the Army. “Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn-peace and development and we must carry it forward.”
The senior Army General urged the youth to “shun the path of violence and help in building nation.” “I urge the parents to bring them and keep track of your wards.”
Wearing a khan dress, GOC hosted the iftar, where people in good numbers broke fast.
"As we all will pray with Imam sahib, there should be peace in Kashmir," he said. Besides the GOC, several officers participated in the party.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar besides several police officers, journalists and politicians were also present.
Lt Gen Pandey along with other officers joined the prayers in the first row with members of civil society and journalists. Lt Gen Pandey followed the Muslim rituals of performing the prayers.
After the traditional way of breaking the fast and nimaz, the GOC sat on the floor for dinner in a trami, a round copper plate that accommodates four people from four sides simultaneously in Kashmiri dinner parties.