Lt Governor inaugurates Jhelum Riverfront from Zero Bridge to General Post Office

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Jhelum Riverfront (Right Bank) from Zero Bridge to General Post Office (GPO), today.

The riverfront has been upgraded as a pedestrian and cycling promenade along with parks, and public plazas equipped with public amenities like toilets, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting to the people.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited for providing a distinct identity to the city's rich heritage through the prestigious Jhelum Riverfront project.