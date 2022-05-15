Lt Governor releases movie on Drug awareness for OTT platform

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a movie titled- “Nasha: It Kills” filmed by Aditya Tickoo, for MX Player OTT platform, here at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor congratulated Filmmaker Aditya Tickoo and Producer Tarun Uppal for bringing out the movie on a relevant social issue.

The movie has been made with the theme of spreading awareness on the menace of drug abuse and its catastrophic effects on individuals, families, communities and the society.