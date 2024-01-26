M Y Wani unfurls National Flag at Tribunal’s premises

Srinagar, Jan 26: Mohammad Yousuf Wani (District & Sessions Judge, Member (Judicial)) of the Special Tribunal hoisted and unfurled the National Flag here on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Friday.

The function, held at the Tribunal’s premises here, was attended by the officers, officials and the CRPF personnel of B-28 BN.

Speaking on the occasion, Wani highlighted the importance of the day, stating that it was on this Day in 1950 that our Country India became a Republic and adopted its own Constitution guaranteeing democracy, fundamental rights and directive principles of State Policy.

“This day reminds us about the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters and enjoins us to work collectively with harmony, responsibility and dedication for the development, prosperity, integrity and sovereignty of our Country,” he said and congratulated the audience on the eve of the Republic Day.