Madina Enclave residents concerned over low-lying flood channel embankment

The residents said they have been requesting the concerned authorities for two years to raise the height of the bund so that such usual rainfall does not result in a flood-like situation. “But no action has been taken so far,” they said.

They said to save the situation from worsening as there are more wet spells ahead in summer, the residents of both the areas have appealed to the authorities to address the issue. “The only thing possible at present is to raise the level of the bund like it has been done from the side of Alamdar Colony. That is the opposite side of the flood channel where the water doesn’t spill into the residential area. The same can be done from this side so that people are saved from damages,” they added.