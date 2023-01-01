Madina Enclave residents demand construction of embankment on flood channel

Srinagar: Residents of Madina Enclave here have urged authorities to construct embankment on the Rawalpora flood channel from the locality’s side.

The residents said that authorities have constructed an embankment on one side of the flood channel. “But unfortunately, on the other side, there is an incomplete embankment posing a flood and waterlogging threat to the area,” they said.

“It is a good thing that authorities have built an embankment on the flood channel, but it will serve no purpose if the opposite side is not covered too. Colonies like Hamdania colony and Madina Enclave are on the opposite side, and there is no embankment. In case there is flood, water will spill over into our areas, and damage our houses,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a local.