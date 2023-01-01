Madina Enclave residents demand construction of embankment on flood channel

Srinagar: Residents of Madina Enclave here have urged authorities to construct embankment on the Rawalpora flood channel from the locality’s side.
The residents said that authorities have constructed an embankment on one side of the flood channel. “But unfortunately, on the other side, there is an incomplete embankment posing a flood and waterlogging threat to the area,” they said.
“It is a good thing that authorities have built an embankment on the flood channel, but it will serve no purpose if the opposite side is not covered too. Colonies like Hamdania colony and Madina Enclave are on the opposite side, and there is no embankment. In case there is flood, water will spill over into our areas, and damage our houses,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a local.
The residents said that due to the lack of embankment, there is continuous waterlogging and flood threat which is a cause of concern.
“Half-baked work won’t serve any purpose. We are already suffering from spillover of this flood channel, and the embankment will address that issue. We hope that authorities will take necessary steps to address the problem so that hundreds of families in the area can have a sigh of relief,” said Adil Ahmad, another resident.
SMC Councilor of the area, Mohammad Ashraf Dar said that he is aware of the issue and he will take up the issue with the concerned department.
“We hope that the aggrieved will come up with formal representation so that I will follow it up till the issue is resolved. We have already been following the issue, and embankment has been constructed on one portion. I will ensure that an embankment is constructed in the area” Dar said.