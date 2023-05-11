Man accused of outraging modesty of girl student | High Court sets aside acquittal

“If the Court finds that testimony of the prosecutrix in a case relating to sexual assault is reliable, conviction can be based upon it without insisting for corroboration.” As per the evidence on record, the court said, charge for offence under Section 354 RPC has been established against the accused.

“In the instant case,…….the trial Court has ignored and excluded the relevant material, as such, the judgment of acquittal deserves to be reversed,” the court said and allowed the appeal by holding the accused guilty for offence under Section 354 RPC.

However, having regard to the fact that the convicted person faced trial before the trial court for more than ten years and keeping in view the fact that there was nothing on record to show that he has any criminal background, the court said that he does not deserve to be sentenced to maximum punishment.

“By indulging in an abhorrent act of outraging modesty of the prosecutrix, the accused has shattered the trust and confidence of the prosecutrix,” the court said, adding, “Therefore, an adequate and appropriate punishment is required to be awarded against the accused.”

Subsequently the court sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of four months and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. “In default of payment of fine, the accused shall undergo a further imprisonment of similar description for a period of two months”.