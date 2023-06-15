Man arrested for sexually harassing minor relative in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police today arrested a 48 year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing his13-year old female relative at Chanapora locality here.

"One Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (48 Yrs) S/o Gh Ahmad Khan R/o Housing Colony Chanapora arrested for sexually harassing his 13 year old female relative. FIR 40/ 2023 in POCSO act registered at Chanapora PS. Srinagar Police salutes the courage of this brave child in reporting this crime,” Srinagar Police tweeted.

Yesterday Police had arrested a school teacher accused of molesting as well as sexually assaulting two minor students here.