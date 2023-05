Srinagar: A man died after he fell from an electric pole at Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

An official told Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man fell from the pole after losing balance and got injured.

He said that he was immediately taken to JVC hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Razwen Budgam. Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the incident.