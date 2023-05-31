Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for minor’s rape

Srinagar: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to ten years rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case related to the rape of a minor girl from Soura area here in 2012.

Court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Renu Dogra Gupta handed the sentence to Irshad Ahmad of Ahlan Gadwak Kokernag who was convicted a day before by it for the commission of offence under section 376 of RPC. The Court ordered that the convict be lodged in Central Jail Srinagar to serve the sentence.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 to the convict who currently resides at Anchar Soura here.

In case of default in payment of fine, the court said, the accused shall further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months. It, however, ordered that the custody undergone by the convict during investigation, inquiry and trial of the case, shall be set off against the sentence of imprisonment.

Before the court, Additional Public Prosecutor Farooq Ahmad Malik sought punishment of life imprisonment for the accused for the “brutal act.”He contended that the minor girl of less than 14 years was victimized by the convict without showing any kind of humanity or mercy towards her. “The convict deserves no mercy as he has not shown any mercy on the minor helpless girl,” he argued.