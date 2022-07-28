Man has narrow escape as vehicle falls into under-construction drain at Khanyar

Srinagar: A man had a narrow escape as his vehicle fell into under-construction drain at Khanyar area here.
Locals said that officials who were carrying drainage work at Khanyar had left dug up road without putting a signboard.
They said the driver couldn’t see the ditch and his car fell into the ditch. However, he was unhurt.
“The driver had narrow escape. It is non-serious approach of the concerned authorities to leave the ditch open,” said a local.
"Hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians walk on the road on daily basis. We urge authorities to close the ditch at the earliest to avoid any mishap,” locals said.