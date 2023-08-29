Man held for unnatural sexual offence: Police

Srinagar: Police today arrested a person for committing an unnatural sexual offence on a boy here.
“Waseem Raja, son of Ali Mohd Malla and currently serving as an Imaam at Masjid Aisha Malikangan, Srinagar has been apprehended for allegedly committing an unnatural sexual offence on a 9-year-old child,” police said in a statement today.
The FIR (First Information Report) numbered 30/2023 has been registered at Maharaj Gunj Police Station.
“The accused has been booked under sections 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” it added.