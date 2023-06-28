Man jumps into Jhelum at Qamarwari Bridge

Srinagar: A man jumped into the Jhelum river from Qamarwari Bridge here today morning.

An official from the concerned police station said that a man who is from Barthana Qamariwari, jumped into the river. The officials said that soon after the incident, the SDRF team and River Police were pressed to rescue the man.

“We also got in touch with his family, and the man is from Barthana area of Qamarwari. However, we are ascertaining further details of the person. Men and machinery from River Police and SDRF are on the job and the search is going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the locals decried that the bridge has become a “suicide point.” They said that despite repeated incidents, there is no fencing done on the bridge.

“This year, only multiple suicide attempts occurred from the bride. Sometimes a person is luckily saved, but most of the time, this results in death. Every year scores of suicide cases are related to the bridge, and still, authorities are unmoved,” said Zahid Ahmad, a local.

The locals said that the railing on the bridge is barely a couple of feet in height which is dangerous.

“Hundreds of pedestrians, including elderly people, cross this bridge on a daily basis. Normal people can easily slip to death from the bridge, and how can we save someone if he is on purpose coming to jump? We appeal to the government to fence the bridge and save lives,” said another local.