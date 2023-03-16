Man posing as top PMO functionary arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: A man, posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office, was arrested in Srinagar city on Thursday, IANS quoting police said.

The man, belonging to Gujarat, was picked up by J&K Police from a hotel in Srinagar where he had been staying.

"Police got suspicious and started gathering information about the accused who turned out to be an imposter posing as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in the PMO at New Delhi,” IANS said.

"The imposter had forged documents to deceive people in the security who provided him security cover during his stay here," IANS said quoting a source adding that an FIR was registered against him and he was immediately arrested.