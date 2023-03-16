Man posing as top PMO functionary arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: A man, posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office, was arrested in Srinagar city on Thursday, IANS quoting police said.
The man, belonging to Gujarat, was picked up by J&K Police from a hotel in Srinagar where he had been staying.
"Police got suspicious and started gathering information about the accused who turned out to be an imposter posing as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in the PMO at New Delhi,” IANS said.
"The imposter had forged documents to deceive people in the security who provided him security cover during his stay here," IANS said quoting a source adding that an FIR was registered against him and he was immediately arrested.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that he has managed to dupe gullible people for monetary and other material benefits. The FIR has been registered in Nishat Police Station of Srinagar and further investigation is going on," the source said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) said an FIR no 19 of 2023 has been registered in Police Station Nishat. “On 02-03-2023 reliable information received by Police Station Nishat has revealed that a fraudster resident of Gujarat has by virtue of criminal intention indulged in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir valley and by employing a high degree of forged means.
He has impersonated himself as a senior government official of India. The said individual, by resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits,” KDC quoting the FIR said in its daily bulletin.
“The fraudster as per reports had visited multiple places in Kashmir including Doodpatri in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. At Doodpathri the ‘fraudster’ was accompanied by a SDM rank officer,” KDC reported.
KDC said a local court in Srinagar sent Patel to judicial custody. The fraudster as per the FIR has been booked under section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC at police station Nishat and further investigation into the matter is going on, KDC added. (IANS/KDC)