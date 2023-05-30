Man stabbed to death at Batamaloo
Srinagar: A man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Batamaloo area here on Tuesday.
Police said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Mominabad, was assaulted by unidentified persons on Tuesday evening at Bypass Batamaloo seriously injuring him.
He was rushed to SKIMS Bemina, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, police has taken cognisance of the incident and started an inquiry.
SHO Batamaloo has been appointed as the Investigation officer of the case.
"One person namely Aijaz Ahmed Bhat S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat R/o Lane 2 Mominabad, Batmaloo stabbed to death by an unknown person(s). FIR no 67/2023 under section 302 of IPC registered in Batamaloo PS and Investigation taken up. Inspector Sabzar Ahmed, SHO Batmaloo made IO of the case," Srinagar Police said.