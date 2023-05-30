Man stabbed to death at Batamaloo

Srinagar: A man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Batamaloo area here on Tuesday.

Police said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Mominabad, was assaulted by unidentified persons on Tuesday evening at Bypass Batamaloo seriously injuring him.

He was rushed to SKIMS Bemina, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, police has taken cognisance of the incident and started an inquiry.