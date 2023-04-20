Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid downpour, Eid shopping picked up in summer capital with shoppers thronging major markets to make purchases for the festival.
The incessant rainfall over the past two days in Srinagar had dampened festive spirit but the gradual improvement in weather brought smiles back on faces of people.
Shoppers from all age groups including women and children were seen jostling from one shop to another. To cater to the huge rush, big markets and business establishments have been decked with Eid accessories to attract potential customers.
Makeshift bakery shops have come up throughout the city, shrinking the already choked traffic arteries.
From clothing, accessories to shoes and gift items—a heavy rush of customers was at Lal Chowk, Gonikhan, Jahangir Chowk and Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
Elsewhere in Polo-view, Sarai Bala, Maharaj Bazaar, Kokar Bazaar, and old city markets were also abuzz with shopping activities causing prolonged traffic jams.
Readymade garment showrooms, footwear stores and gift items could be seen packed with shoppers even as colorful Eid stalls are propping up at various points in the city markets.
“I have been here for two hours and these days the markets are very crowded. People are making purchases for Eid,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar.
Not only locals but customers from other districts too thronged the city to make the best possible shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. “I have come from Bandipora for shopping as varieties of items are available in Srinagar. These items are not easily available back in our village. From beautiful grocery to clothing everything is available depending upon the potential of an individual. From rich to poor everyone can shop here,” said Hilal Ahmad, a native of Bandipora.
Meanwhile, children once again were in the forefront of the shopping spree, driving their parents crazy. “My son wants to buy firecrackers from a particular shop in the city so from morning itself he is demanding that," said Rameez Ahmad, resident of Lal Bazar Srinagar.
While children prefer to buy firecrackers and toys to add to the joy of Eid, parents are busy in buying essential items for the Kitchen.
The other main attraction as usual were bakery products. Cakes, pastries, cookies and biscuits sold like hot cakes. Some of the better-known bakery shops in Srinagar had taken orders as long as a month back.
“I had placed my order with the baker a month ago. Even after that, I had to queue up this morning to get my ordered goods,” said Zahid Ahmad, a resident of the old city.
Serpentine queues were witnessed at ATM outlets and banks as people withdrew more money for Eid shopping.