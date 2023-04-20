Markets abuzz with Eid shoppers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid downpour, Eid shopping picked up in summer capital with shoppers thronging major markets to make purchases for the festival.

The incessant rainfall over the past two days in Srinagar had dampened festive spirit but the gradual improvement in weather brought smiles back on faces of people.

Shoppers from all age groups including women and children were seen jostling from one shop to another. To cater to the huge rush, big markets and business establishments have been decked with Eid accessories to attract potential customers.

Makeshift bakery shops have come up throughout the city, shrinking the already choked traffic arteries.