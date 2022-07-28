Massive waterlogging across Srinagar

Srinagar: Incessant rains since Wednesday triggered massive water-logging in the Srinagar areas on Thursday.

Locals and traders said that various areas of Srinagar including the commercial hub Lal Chowk, M A Road, Residency Road, and Batamaloo remained waterlogged, affecting normal life.

For the second day, Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas uptown areas of Srinagar including Batamaloo, Natipora, Bemina, HMT, and Humhuma about water logging. Many residential colonies and downtown areas also remained waterlogged.

“We have been suffering due to water logging for years now. Unless the existing drainage system is fixed, things won’t improve,” said Muzamil Ahmad of Batamaloo.