Massive waterlogging across Srinagar

Srinagar: Incessant rains since Wednesday triggered massive water-logging in the Srinagar areas on Thursday.
Locals and traders said that various areas of Srinagar including the commercial hub Lal Chowk, M A Road, Residency Road, and Batamaloo remained waterlogged, affecting normal life.
For the second day, Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas uptown areas of Srinagar including Batamaloo, Natipora, Bemina, HMT, and Humhuma about water logging. Many residential colonies and downtown areas also remained waterlogged.
“We have been suffering due to water logging for years now. Unless the existing drainage system is fixed, things won’t improve,” said Muzamil Ahmad of Batamaloo.
Locals and traders said that the routine commute and trade get affected due to water logging.
“Many traders had to close down their shops as rainwater was seeping into them. The water logging also affects the footfall of the customers as commuters find it difficult to make their way through waterlogged roads,” said Muhammad Shafi, a downtown shopkeeper.
Residents of Meerabad lane 3 at Batamaloo here said they are facing problems due to waterlogging. “Concerned authorities are not operating dewatering pumps. This has inundated lanes and bylanes here,” said Riyaz Ahmad a resident.
Residents of Fidousabad Batamaloo also echoed same complaint. “Dewatering pump was constructed in our locality after 2014 floods. The pump is defunct and we have been suffering due to waterlogging after rains,” said Tahir Ahmad, a local.
Muhammad Ashraf, Compost Officer at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that the corporation had pressed its men and machinery to address the issue of water logging in the city.
He said that the corporation was using sucker vehicles, dewatering pumps, and mobile pumps to dewater the city areas.
“Roads in Lal Chowk, HMT, Khayam Chowk, and Bemina that were waterlogged were cleared while work is on to clear roads around Tagore Hall and Civil Secretariat. The men and machinery from the Fire and Emergency Services were also pressed into service,” he said.