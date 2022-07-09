Mayor greets people of Srinagar on Eid

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu has extended greetings and warm wishes to people of J&K, especially the residents of Srinagar, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“May our lives be filled with joy and happiness and turn into a harbinger of prosperous times ahead with this Eid. May our sincere prayers be answered, and may all of us be blessed with Allah's choicest blessings to grow wiser everyday and May this Eid bring happiness to us and our families" said Mayor Srinagar.