Mayor reviews arrangements for Eid-Ul-Adha

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today reviewed arrangements for upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.

The Mayor directed officials to upgraded sanitation in all wards of Srinagar city, especially in and around all religious places, including Dargah Hazratbal, shrines of Dastageer Sahib (RA) and Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

“Citizens of Srinagar City should be able to utilise the dedicated services of SMC for collection of Animal hides easily and promptly that will be provided by SMC so that people do not throw Animal hides, skin in public places or mix with Municipal waste” Mayor said.