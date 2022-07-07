Mayor reviews arrangements for Eid-Ul-Adha

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today reviewed arrangements for upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.
The Mayor directed officials to upgraded sanitation in all wards of Srinagar city, especially in and around all religious places, including Dargah Hazratbal, shrines of Dastageer Sahib (RA) and Makhdoom Sahib (RA).
“Citizens of Srinagar City should be able to utilise the dedicated services of SMC for collection of Animal hides easily and promptly that will be provided by SMC so that people do not throw Animal hides, skin in public places or mix with Municipal waste” Mayor said.
He also passed on directions to the concerned official to inspect functionality of all streetlights and ensure they are all in a working mode.
For smooth flow of traffic, the Mayor instructed that a regular Anti- encroachment drives in different zones of the city particularly in busy markets including Lal Chowk, Jahangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Hazratbal, Dalgate, Soura, Sanat Nagar shall be conducted on daily basis.