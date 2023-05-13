Mayor Srinagar inaugurates SDA Parking lot at Batamaloo

Srinagar: Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu today inaugurated the Parking lot at Baka Masjid in Batmaloo Srinagar.

The Mayor was accompanied by the concerned Corporator and Senior officials from SDA and SMC.

Addressing the local gathering, Mattu reiterated his commitment of equipping the city with all state of art and people friendly infrastructure.

On the occasion, he impressed upon the concerned officials to work in tandem for the public welfare. The local Corporator and people expressed their gratitude to Mattu for his committed service to people of the area.