Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattu inducted as an adjunct faculty of SKUAST K

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu was inducted as an adjunct faculty of SKUAST-Kashmir by its Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir A Ganai today.

On the occasion, Mattu, who was chief guest of the function, in his address called upon the University to evolve appropriate models by which the scientific research and the academic intellect can be collectively pooled to reach out to the ultimate end users while lauding the efforts of the SKUAST-Kashmir.

He talked of the human eco-system which can be strengthened through the provision of appropriate skills relevant to the present generation.