Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattu inducted as an adjunct faculty of SKUAST K

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu was inducted as an adjunct faculty of SKUAST-Kashmir by its Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir A Ganai today.
On the occasion, Mattu, who was chief guest of the function, in his address called upon the University to evolve appropriate models by which the scientific research and the academic intellect can be collectively pooled to reach out to the ultimate end users while lauding the efforts of the SKUAST-Kashmir.
He talked of the human eco-system which can be strengthened through the provision of appropriate skills relevant to the present generation.
The event was organised by Directorate of Extension, SKUAST-K on the occasion of inaugural of three Skill Development Programmes for Rural Youth (STRY), Certificate Courses on Integrated Nutrient Management and Diploma in Agri Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) and valedictory of 30 different training programmes under STRY.The programme was organized at NundReshi Auditorium, SKUAST-Kashmir.
Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K presided over the function. The programme was also attended by Director Strategic Planning & Monitoring, Prof. Haroon Naik; Registrar, Prof. T.H. Masoodi;Controller Examination, Prof. K.N. Qaiser; Dean Horticulture, Prof. S.A.Wani; Dean Students Welfare, Prof. M.A.A Siddiqui;all Heads of KVKs of Kashmir Divisionalongwith their Training Coordinators and scientists of Directorate of Extension.
Prof. Nazir A. Ganie while apprising the trainees and the participants of this event highlighted the need and importance of these skill trainings in creating employment generation opportunities for the youth.
Vice Chancellor while referring to the recently approved policy for the holistic development of Agriculture in the UT discussed about the various capacity building and skill development initiatives which will further pave the way for augmenting the skills of the youth of the region..