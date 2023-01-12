Meant to educate people on road safety, KRSF accused of harassing commuters

Srinagar: Bad behaviour, unlike traffic jams, cannot be an excuse.
Kashmir Road Safety Foundation (KRSF), an NGO collaborating with the Traffic Police to spread awareness about road safety, is being accused of harassing female drivers and misbehaving with male drivers.
People driving their cars in Srinagar alleged that these NGOs and volunteers collaborating with Traffic Police for traffic awareness and management have been harassing them.
Greater Kashmir received a delegation of these drivers including a woman, who said that in the name of traffic awareness and management, these volunteers had been rude to them and verbally harassing them.
They alleged that rather than helping in traffic awareness, some of these volunteers resort to rudeness and harassment.
Responding to the accusations against his NGO, Nasir Ali Khan, who runs KRSF, said, “We stopped the vehicle as we observed her not wearing a seat belt. We didn’t misbehave.”
There have been multiple reports against KRSF where the drivers, both men and women have accused its volunteers of harassing them.
Majid Dar, who was driving his vehicle in Lalchowk, said, “If they are volunteering to bring awareness among the public, why are they acting like top officials of the Traffic Police and enforcing things? Are they authorised to do that? I been driving my vehicle in Srinagar for years and never been subjected to such rude behavior by the Traffic Police. If there is any violation, only Traffic Police is authorised to impose challans and take other action.”
Locals said that they welcome the efforts of the Traffic Police to collaborate with various agencies for traffic awareness and road safety, but the department should look at what kind of volunteers are on the job and make them aware of their jurisdiction.
The Traffic Police Department said that in the year 2022 it conducted around 80 awareness programmes with various NGOs to increase awareness among the public about road safety.
SSP Traffic City, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that he would look into the issue.
“The issue has been brought to my notice. I will look into it without any delay and resolve it,” Shah said.