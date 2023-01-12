Meant to educate people on road safety, KRSF accused of harassing commuters

Srinagar: Bad behaviour, unlike traffic jams, cannot be an excuse.

Kashmir Road Safety Foundation (KRSF), an NGO collaborating with the Traffic Police to spread awareness about road safety, is being accused of harassing female drivers and misbehaving with male drivers.

People driving their cars in Srinagar alleged that these NGOs and volunteers collaborating with Traffic Police for traffic awareness and management have been harassing them.

Greater Kashmir received a delegation of these drivers including a woman, who said that in the name of traffic awareness and management, these volunteers had been rude to them and verbally harassing them.

They alleged that rather than helping in traffic awareness, some of these volunteers resort to rudeness and harassment.