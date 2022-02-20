‘Medical interventions, counselling, rehabilitation key to combat drug abuse’

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad today undertook a surprise visit to Drug De-Addiction Centres at SMHS Hospital and Khanyar area of the district to inspect the treatment and counselling facilities being provided to the affected youth.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with over a dozen inmates admitted in the Drug De-Addiction Centres at SMHS Hospital and in a Drug Centre run by an NGO at Khanyar. He sought their views about the treatment facilities and counselling being given to them.