Meerabad residents decry dilapidated roads

Srinagar: Residents of Meerabad Lane 3 have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to undertake macadamisation of roads in the locality.
A delegation from the area led by Riyaz Ahmad Dar said that roads in the locality were dug up for constructing drain over three years ago.
"Despite passing of three years, the concerned authorities have failed to repair the roads. Due to dilapidated roads, we face problems to venture out. Potholes on the roads have damaged our vehicles. While roads in adjoining localities have been macadamised, our area has been left out. This is discrimination with us,” the locals said.
“Due to dilapidated roads we face immense problems. We make a fervent appeal to Commissioner SMC to look into the matter," they said.