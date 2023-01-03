Meet Shahnawaz Sofi who designed carpet with FIFA World Cup logo

“I had good fortune to design the FIFA World Cup logo for the carpet that was presented during the international tournament. This is just the beginning, and I hope that it will lead to further opportunities for Kashmiri carpet weavers who will now be hired to create such goods for several events hosted across the world,” Sofi told Greater Kashmir.

Some wall-hanging carpets that Sofi created feature artwork of the UAE’s rulers. In addition to calligraphic painting on the carpets, he claims that clients in the UAE prefer this style of carpet artwork. He designed carpets covered in paintings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

After lengthy consultation and deliberation with his father, Gul Muhammad Sofi, and his weavers, he initially started Pashmina Carpet designing.

He minces no words to say that “my father, weavers were all terrified initially.” Pashmina raw material is expensive, it takes weavers months to produce a single piece, and we were unsure of the market’s reaction. They had good reason to be anxious about carrying out the plan,” Sofi claims.

He began creating miniature wall-hanging carpets using the calligraphy of holy Quran. He sold these to Gulf nations.