Mehjoor Nagar residents stage protest

“Inflation has crippled our lives and installation of Smart Meters will added to our woes. Price of cooking gas and other essential commodities has sky rocketed. We are also receiving meager ration. We are on the verge of starvation now in view of less income and more expenditures, especially power bills,” said the group of women protesting at Mehjoor Nagar Srinagar.

The locals also resented demolition drives in the area. “Without any notice, a demolition drive was carried out here. None dares to touch structures of influential persons. We have all the documents of our property but officials come and demolish structures,” said a local.