Men behind grandeur of Tulip Garden

Srinagar: Located on the foothills of Zabarwan range, the Tulip Garden has become a major attraction for visitors.

As per the data, about 1.60 lakh people have so far visited Asia’s largest Tulip Garden here which includes local, national and international visitors since the opening of the garden on March 20.

However, the people associated with the garden said the Tulip Garden wasn’t prepared in a month or two. It took a complete year to prepare this garden and the most difficult and sensitive work starts once the bloom is over and the garden is closed.

“It takes a lot of hard work, care and management to present the beauty of these flowers before people, right from harvest to bloom,” said Inam Ur Rehman, Floriculture officer and Incharge of Tulip Garden.