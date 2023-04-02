Men behind grandeur of Tulip Garden

Srinagar: Located on the foothills of Zabarwan range, the Tulip Garden has become a major attraction for visitors.
As per the data, about 1.60 lakh people have so far visited Asia’s largest Tulip Garden here which includes local, national and international visitors since the opening of the garden on March 20.
However, the people associated with the garden said the Tulip Garden wasn’t prepared in a month or two. It took a complete year to prepare this garden and the most difficult and sensitive work starts once the bloom is over and the garden is closed.
“It takes a lot of hard work, care and management to present the beauty of these flowers before people, right from harvest to bloom,” said Inam Ur Rehman, Floriculture officer and Incharge of Tulip Garden.
The floriculturist said that the garden’s beauty is the outcome of the efforts of over 100 employees which include gardeners, casual labourers, electricians and other staff. “All the people associated with the garden contribute to the best of their ability,” he said.
Tulips, a plant which has a large brightly coloured bell-shaped flower on a stem, and are grown in climates with long cool springs like Kashmir. Rehman said the department of floriculture, which manages the garden, is hopeful of a very good footfall this year as well.
Explaining further, Inam Ur Rehman said that the real work begins after the season ends and the bloom is over which nobody witnesses. The planning for the next year is the most difficult and sensitive part as the storage process begins.
Inam further said that the number of visitors has exceeded expectations and the garden is receiving a good response from all across. “We are happy to see that people are showing keen interest in visiting the garden. The tulips are in full bloom and visitors are enjoying the scenic beauty of the garden,” he added.
He said that besides common visitors, many high profile people including VIPs within and outside the country have also visited the Tulip Garden and found it mesmerising.
“The garden has been set up with over 1.6 million blossomed bulbs of 68 colourful varieties. The garden also features several other varieties of flowers, including Daffodils, Mascaries and Hisins.
Inam said that about 30 percent of tulips have been imported from the Netherlands this year. He said the central fountain channel has been extended to higher terraces this year. There is a high-rise fountain and waterfalls, which have added to the beauty of the garden. “We have installed ornamental lights for the evening. Many tourists stay in the garden till late evening,” he added.
Rehman as the official Incharge of the garden with his team has to overlook all the preparations like tractorisation, soil sterilisation, Bed formation, framing colour scheme, sowing as per colour scheme, health of the crop, application of fungicide and insecticide hoeing.
After the garden is ready, the official has to start preparations for the Tulip Show, crowd management of crowd during show, variety wise harvesting, post harvesting cleaning and grading, storage of bulbs under proper temperature, humidity and air circulation, post harvest disease control, post harvest cleaning and grading of Tulip bulbs.