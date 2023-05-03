MERC organises seminar to commemorate World Press Freedom Day

Srinagar: Media Education Research Centre, University of Kashmir, on Wednesday organised a seminar on ‘Misinformation in the Digital Age: Perspectives and Challenges’ to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session as Chief Guest, while Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, was the guest of honour.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said new technology has made things easier for media persons but has put an added responsibility on their shoulders to see how to maintain both ethics and authenticity of news circulating faster through these technologies.