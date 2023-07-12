MERC organises special lecture on 'Media & International Relations'

Srinagar: Media Education and Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir on Wednesday organised a guest lecture on “International Relations and Media’s Role in Shaping the Public Perspective”.

The lecture was attended by MERC students, scholars and faculty members. It was delivered by Dr Syed Jaleel Hussain, a Fullbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Fellow at the Mario Einaudi Centre for International Studies at Cornell University, New York.

Dr Jaleel, who teaches at Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, said, “Media practitioners are the perspective builders and perspectives play an important role in shaping discourses on a global level.”

He further said that the students of media must develop a clear and unambiguous understanding of the levels and techniques of analysis to facilitate an informed understanding of international relations and global situations.