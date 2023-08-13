‘MERI MAATI, MERA DESH’ | CRPF, BHSS Soura organise colourful events

Srinagar: In a run-up to 77th Independence Day, Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) Soura in collaboration with 21st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Saturday organised a grand event titled ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’.

Staff members, students, and cluster heads of adjoining schools participated in the programme to express their love to the nation and promote environmental awareness.

Principal, Firdous Ali Wani; Vice Principal, Niyaz Ahmad Sheikh; Commandant 21 Bn CRPF, Alok Veer Yadav; Second in Command, Amit Sinha and Vinod Kumar Rawat, Deputy Commandant, Ashutosh, Assistant Commandant, Azad Singh, graced the occasion.

The day commenced with a solemn pledge-taking ceremony, where participants vowed to uphold the values and principles that make India great and self-reliant by 2047.

The programme began with taking a pledge to uphold the values and principles to make India great and self-reliant by 2047. It featured the National Anthem and a tree-planting initiative that underscored the commitment to safeguarding the environment and preserving the ecology.

The event additionally included an impressive March Past presented by both the school and cluster groups, demonstrating the same level of discipline and commitment associated with the CRPF’s principles.

Moreover, the students exhibited their skills through captivating presentations, which encompassed the recitation of Quranic verses and Naat, besides musical displays, and theatrical acts.

The countrywide campaign ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ aims to celebrate the achievements of the nation and its brave individuals.