MMU decries unscheduled power cuts, water scarcity in Ramadhan

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir has expressed resentment over severe difficulties being faced by people in holy month of Ramadhan due to unscheduled power cuts, especially during Sehri and Iftar times.

MMU also decried water scarcity in several areas. “In the past, governments and administrations tried to facilitate the people during Ramadhan, but the harrowing experiences that are unfolding in this holy month are painful and worrying,” MMU said in a statement.

“Power supply is being cut off especially during Sehri and Iftar times, causing immense trouble to people. In this regard, people are not only deeply saddened and angry, but they also feel that the administration has no concern for the well-being and comfort of the people and their priorities are somewhere else,” it said.