MMU decries unscheduled power cuts, water scarcity in Ramadhan

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir has expressed resentment over severe difficulties being faced by people in holy month of Ramadhan due to unscheduled power cuts, especially during Sehri and Iftar times.
MMU also decried water scarcity in several areas. “In the past, governments and administrations tried to facilitate the people during Ramadhan, but the harrowing experiences that are unfolding in this holy month are painful and worrying,” MMU said in a statement.
“Power supply is being cut off especially during Sehri and Iftar times, causing immense trouble to people. In this regard, people are not only deeply saddened and angry, but they also feel that the administration has no concern for the well-being and comfort of the people and their priorities are somewhere else,” it said.
MMU stressed on ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity and water and said that “providing basic facilities to the people is the primary responsibility of the government and administration, which should be fulfilled.”
MMU comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Rahimiya Bandipora, Grand Mufti’s Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman-e-Shari'a Shian, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Jama’at-e-Islami, Karavaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman-e-Himaat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat-e-Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandia, Darul Uloom Rasheediyah, Ahlul Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Peerwan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khurram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadith Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem Al Makatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karavaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat, Darul Uloom Syed Al-Mursalin, Anjuman Ulema Wa Aima Masaajid, Falah Daarein Trust and all other contemporary religious, milli, social and educational associations.