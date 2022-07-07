MMU urges administration to allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) on Thursday urged administration to allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city.
In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “detention” of its patron Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him.
"Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, in this resolution, again urges the rulers and administration not to cause obstruction regarding the Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid, Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir, so that Muslims can seek the pleasure of Allah at this great spiritual centre without any hindrance," the resolution released here read.
It urged the government to release Mirwaiz in view of Eid-ul-Adha so that he can carry out his centuries-old religious obligations and responsibilities.
Expressing concern over the current social situation in Kashmir, the MMU said it feels there is a dire need for all-round reform of society.
"The excesses at weddings and other celebrations are glaring and need to be curtailed. We should follow the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in all matters and affairs of life," it said.
The resolution also called on people to celebrate Eid-ul Adha with simplicity and in line with the Islamic tradition. The resolution will be read out in all masjids of Kashmir on Friday.