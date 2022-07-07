MMU urges administration to allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) on Thursday urged administration to allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city.

In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “detention” of its patron Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him.

"Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, in this resolution, again urges the rulers and administration not to cause obstruction regarding the Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid, Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir, so that Muslims can seek the pleasure of Allah at this great spiritual centre without any hindrance," the resolution released here read.