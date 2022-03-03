Mode of Driving test | Court grants 9 days to RTO Kashmir for filing report

Srinagar: A court here on Thursday granted nine days to Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir for filing of report on whether the driving tests is held in consonance of rules for issuance of licenses.

The court granted the time after the counsel representing RTO submitted before court that it needs some time to gather the report from concerned ARTOs.

On February 18, the Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar presided over by Shabir Ahmad Malik has directed Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir to appear before it after a petitioner alleged that driving test is not held in consonance of rules for issuance of licenses.